BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A water main break in Bellevue has prompted the shutoff of water to some residences, the city announced.

The announcement states that water is shut off in the following locations:

  • The 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • High Street from Jefferson Avenue to Washington Street.
  • Third Street from High to Sylvan streets.

City officials also noted in the post that other houses in the area might experience low water pressure. The estimated time required to fix and restore water is unknown.

Tags

Recommended for you