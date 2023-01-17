It’s that time of year — sharing my 2022 reading list. Please let me know the best books that you’ve read lately as we settle into the winter reading season.
“The Mothers” by Brit Bennett — Author of “The Vanishing Half,” another good story with depth of characters.
“The Last House on Needless Street” by Catriona Ward — I like a good mystery, but this one was so creepy I almost couldn’t stand it. It stuck with me though, if that’s a good thing.
Recommended for you
“All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler” by Rebecca Donner — You go girl.
“The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell.
“The Boys” by Ron and Clint Howard — Anyone who loves “The Andy Griffith Show” or “Happy Days” will love this amazing story of brothers growing up in show biz with incredible parents. Listen to the audiobook, read by the authors. Great road trip listen. In my top five.
“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho — We can’t address endemic racism in this country without uncomfortable conversations, and reading this book is a good place to start.
“Apples Never Fall” by Laine Moriarty — I don’t play tennis and yet read two really good books this year that had tennis as a backdrop. Good characters drive both.
“Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins.
“The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict — Excellent read. Top five.
“My Darling Husband” by Kimberly Belle.
“Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson — Really interesting examination of how an unspoken caste system continues to define America today.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr — It took me quite a while to get into this story. But the writing is excellent, and it was worth the effort. It’s one of those epic books that crisscrosses so many periods and storylines, you wonder how the author ever conceived of such a story. Top five.
“The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf.
“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson.
“The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai — I went to high school and college in the 1980s with many gay friends so I thought I sort of got the impact of the AIDS epidemic. But in a big city like Chicago? Wow. Eye-opening. And mostly just a great story about friends.
“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris — Whoa, did not see this twist coming! Loved.
“Billy Summers” by Stephen King — The Master doesn’t disappoint.
“The Collective” by Alison Gaylin.
“French Braid” by Anne Tyler — Last year I read an Anne Tyler book and was disappointed it wasn’t like this author’s earlier stories I loved. She’s back; I loved this low drama story.
“On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas — I loved her first book and this one too. So much insight into life as a Black teenager.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab.
“The Love of my Life” by Rosie Walsh.
“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle.
“The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller.
“Nine Lives” by Peter Swanson — Great writer; not his best work.
“All Eyes on Us” by Kit Frick.
“Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney.
“Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams.
“The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.
“The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe.
“Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo — Related stories of 12 characters, mostly Black and British, with wildly different lives. Fascinating.
“The Maid” by Nita Prose — I loved this narrator’s voice so much. Top five.
“The Summer of June” by Jamie Sumner — Excellent YA book.
“Totally Folked” by Penny Reid.
“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel.
“The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand — I binged a bunch of these escapist, beachy, food porn books last year. This one ... well, one of the characters is a ghost. That was a little much for me.
“1979” by Val McDermid — It’s a really interesting look at what it was like working as an investigative reporter in 1979 in Scotland. But the lack of journalism ethics made me uncomfortable.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry — Fun!
“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson — Give me a great story built around a unique food culture, and I am in.
“Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney.
“Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg — Name-dropping galore, a really fun read, largely about the Notorious RBG.
“The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman — I didn’t know much about “cozy” murder mysteries, but I fell in love with this series.
“Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — Probably my favorite book of the year. I love the main character and all her quirks.
“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta.
“Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — The other tennis-related book. If you aren’t reading this author’s books, it’s time to start. Great stories and characters in all of them. Not epic tales, just really readable.
“Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn.
“The Man Who Died Twice (Thursday Murder Club, #2)” by Richard Osman.
“American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper” by Daniel Stashower.
“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley — I know it’s in the title and all, but that’s a long time to be in an apartment.
“Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrik Backman — Loved.
“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy — Off-putting title and tough read, but it’s really good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.