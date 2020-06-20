Hy-Vee announced today that it is recalling bagged salads that might be contaminated with a parasite called cyclospora.
The recall is for all 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad products.
A press release states that the potential contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express -- which manufactures the product -- announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of cyclospora in the upper Midwest.
In their investigation, they identified products linked to the outbreak, including Fresh Express’ private label products such as the one for Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee stated that it has not received any reports of illness due to the consumption of these salads. Customers who purchased them should discard them or return them for a full refund.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after the ingestion of cyclospora, according to the release. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea -- which is most common -- loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.
If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems could be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.
Consumers with questions can call Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.