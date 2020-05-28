The Dubuque County Election Annex in Dubuque will be open additional hours ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, June 2.
That site at 75 Locust St. is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29; Saturday, May 30; and Monday, June 1.
In-person voting will be limited to curbside voting at the Election Annex. Voters should call 563-587-3870, ext. 1980, upon arriving at the annex, and staff will help them cast their ballot while remaining in their vehicle.
Residents who obtained vote-by-mail ballots must mail them in by Monday, according to a press release. Those ballots also can be delivered to the Dubuque County Election Office at the county courthouse before the polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 563-589-4457 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.