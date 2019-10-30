Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for the Dubuque area through Thursday afternoon.
The advisory area includes Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is effective from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters say a strong storm system will bring widespread snow to much of the area. The snow could be moderate to heavy at times.
Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches can be expected and visibility could be reduced to less than one mile in the heavier snow.