PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville police are asking for the public's help after a "recent rash of thefts" from vehicles in the city.
The department took to Facebook this morning to acknowledge it was aware of the incidents.
"We share in the public's frustration with these crimes," the post stated. "We have arrested an individual in the recent past several times for this offense, but that person of interest is currently not incarcerated. We are very actively working the current cases and continue to encourage the public to LOCK YOUR VEHICLES and remove any valuables, including spare change."
Police also ask residents to report suspicious behavior that might be linked to the "WHEN YOU SEE IT. We are often getting these reports well after the fact."
Finally, police request that any residents with video footage that could be related to the thefts call 608-348-2313.