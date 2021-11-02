A Dubuque church will hold another free food distribution event this weekend.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting the event from 9 to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church, 1755 Delhi St., according to an online release.

The distribution is in partnership with St. Stephen’s Food Bank.

Organizers ask that people stay in vehicles while food is brought to them.

The church also has a miniature food pantry on a post outside of the church and a food cabinet inside the church entryway. Both are open all day, every day.

