A rising country artist with three hits, including a major one, in the past year and a half is coming to Dubuque.
Mitchell Tenpenny will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, June, 13, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
Tenpenny burst onto the country music scene in 2018, with his hit “Drunk Me” peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in December of that year. In 2019, he was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and for Breakthrough Video for “Drunk Me” at the Country Music Television Awards.
Last year, his song “Alcohol You Later” spent 23 weeks on the chart, and his latest release, “Anything She Says,” just started moving up the chart in late February.
This will be the second stop in the area for Tenpenny, who played in September at University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Welcome Back concert.
Ticket prices start at $25, plus fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office and by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.