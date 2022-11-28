Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Christopher Blackmond Jr.
Authorities said a convicted felon on work release failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque on Sunday.
Christopher Blackmond Jr., 27, was convicted of second-degree robbery in Scott County, according to Iowa Department of Corrections.
A press release states that Blackmond is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 256 pounds.
He was admitted to the Dubuque work release facility on Sept. 15.
Anyone with information on Blackmond’s location should call Dubuque police at 563-589-4415.
