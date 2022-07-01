Hy-Vee announced this afternoon it is pulling its potato salad from its shelves and urging customers who purchased the products not to eat them.
The grocery chain announced the move was "due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on."
"While final test results are not expected for approximately seven (to) 10 days, due to the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results," a press release states.
It notes that no illnesses or complaints have been received about the products.
All varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee potato salad and mealtime potato salad are affected, the release states. They have expiration dates of July 31 to Aug. 4.
The products are:
Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad
Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad
Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
Customers who bought the products should dispose of them or return them to a Hy-Vee location for a refund. Questions can be sent to Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.
