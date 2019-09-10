A live show based on a popular children’s cartoon will come to Dubuque later this year.
PJ Masks Live: Save the Day! will be performed at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Five Flags Center. The facility shared news of the show with the Telegraph Herald prior to its public announcement this morning.
The live show is based on the popular “PJ Masks” show that airs on Disney Junior. The live show is geared toward children ages 2 to 6 and typically lasts about 80 minutes, with a 20-minute intermission, according to its website.
Tickets start at $29.50, plus fees. They will go on sale to the general public at 10 am. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Five Flags box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.