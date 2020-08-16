Closures of the eastbound lane of Julien Dubuque Bridge likely will last longer than previously predicted and will likely stretch into next month.
Hugh Holak, a resident construction engineer for Iowa Department of Transportation, said he hopes work on the bridge will be completed around Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 7. Crews are replacing the chain-link fence along the bridge’s pedestrian walkway.
Traffic closures began June 1, impacting eastbound traffic traveling on U.S. 20 from Dubuque to East Dubuque, Ill., from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and detouring those vehicles into Wisconsin.
The state agency initially estimated that the work would be complete by Saturday, Aug. 15, but Holak noted that estimate was made in May.
“They’re almost done with the exterior fence, and then they have to do the interior fence,” he said.