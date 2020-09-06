Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a man who failed to return to the state correctional facility in Dubuque on Friday night.
The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that Korey S. McGhee, 33, failed to return as part of the work-release program. He is described at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 370 pounds.
He had been at the facility since July 29 as part of a sentence related to convictions of second-degree robbery and “other crimes” in Dubuque County, according to a press release.
Anyone with information on McGhee’s whereabouts should call police. Dubuque’s non-emergency dispatch line is 563-589-4415.