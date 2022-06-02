The Dubuque County Courthouse is extending its hours to accommodate early voting ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, June 7.

The courthouse and the adjacent Old Jail both will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, June 3, and the courthouse will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, according to a press release.

Absentee ballots must be received in the Dubuque County Election Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can find their polling place by entering their address at https://bit.ly/3x9WcCZ.

Call the Election Office at 563-589-4457 for more information.

