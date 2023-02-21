An ice storm warning will cover a significant portion of the tri-state area, including Dubuque County, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22

The National Weather Service issued the warning for 9 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, for a large area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. 

ran17

Another joke for street clearing,wait till completely done before trucks are set out . You clowns should go visit smaller and bigger city’s that work the whole storm because people have to work at all hours.

