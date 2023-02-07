Dubuque police are investigating the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School.
A press release states that at 6:45 a.m. today, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting "threats of violence today" at the school.
On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a "possible explosive device" outside the school. The school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus.
The release this morning states that police believe the call today is related to the report made on Monday.
"While there is currently nothing to support this new reported threat, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day," the release states.
Classes will run as scheduled at Hempstead, and police are "actively investigating" the source of both calls.
A charge of threat of terrorism is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 563-589-4410. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest.