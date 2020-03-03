Voters in two area school districts will head to the polls today.
In both districts, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents in the Edgewood–Colesburg Community School District will consider approving an updated revenue purpose statement.
The statement outlines how the district can use funds from Iowa’s 1-cent sales tax. The funds are used by school districts to support infrastructure and technology needs.
The district’s current statement is set to expire in 2031. If approved by voters, the new statement would run until 2050.
A simple majority is required for the new statement to be approved. Voters will head to precinct No. 1 at Colesburg Community Center and precinct No. 2 at St. Mark Parish Center in Edgewood.
Residents in the MFL MarMac Community School District will vote on whether the district can issue bonds of up to $7.8 million to build and furnish an elementary school and fieldhouse addition to the Monona school and improvements to the McGregor school.
Polling locations will be set up at Monona Community Center for precinct 1 and 2; Marquette Community Center for precinct 3; and Postville Memorial Hall for all voters living in Allamakee County.