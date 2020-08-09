FIRST IN TH: Chart-topping rapper coming to Dubuque

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

Biz Buzz: Riverside eatery in East Dubuque; new mobile coffee business; upcycling center moving

County fairs adapt to allow 4-H members to showcase their work

Heat advisory today for all of Illinois, most of Iowa, Wisconsin

Authorities: Man tried to lure girl into vehicle near Platteville, 2nd such incident this week