Heavenly hammock
BY Kurt Ullrich

RURAL AMERICA — For the past couple of days I have been obsessed with a song I never heard prior to last week, a song written by composer and musician Kurt Bestor some 30 years ago in the wake of the dead and orphaned children of war-torn Yugoslavia. The song, “Prayer of the Children,” has been performed by thousands of choirs, both high school and college, yet I didn’t know it, until a recent warm Friday night in a Mississippi River town when, of all musical groups, the band Three Dog Night performed it.

The show itself was pleasant, maybe a little pedestrian, and I wasn’t really “getting into it,” even though I enjoyed their music in the late 1960s and early 1970s until the group began the four-part acapella “Prayer,” originally brought to their stage performances in 2012 in response to the killings of elementary school children and their teachers in Sandy Hook, Conn. I was in Munich, Germany, when I saw the news about the killings and I recall not knowing how to feel however, that’s a story for another time. But the song, oh my, the song; none of the “Jeremiah-was-a-bullfrog” nonsense. This was breathtaking.

Recommended for you

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.