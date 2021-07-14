A tornado watch is in effect tonight for the entire Telegraph Herald coverage area, including Dubuque County.
The National Weather Service issued the watch until midnight tonight for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
A severe storm system expected to move through the area tonight could bring "damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and isolated tornadoes," according to the NWS.