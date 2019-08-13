EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said an 82-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road near Epworth.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department said her name will be released Wednesday. 

Emergency responders were called to Placid Road south of Epworth at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.

An 80-year-old Epworth man was driving north on Placid Road when he struck the woman, who “died as a result of her injuries,” the release stated. The driver's name also has not been released yet.

The incident remains under investigation.

