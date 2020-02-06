The City of Dubuque announced Wednesday night that young children should avoid drinking tap water due to a higher-than-desirable fluoride concentration.
But about four hours later, the city said the fluoride levels had returned to acceptable standards.
Small amounts of fluoride are added to the drinking water supply to prevent cavities. However, higher levels of fluoride can, over prolonged exposure, cause discoloration or pitting of permanent teeth that still are developing in the gums, according to a city press release.
City officials took steps to return the fluoride level to acceptable levels, which is 2 mg/l. Water tested early Wednesday showed a fluoride level of 3.07 mg/l, according to the release issued at about 5:30 p.m.
Accordingly, children younger than 9 years old were temporarily urged to drink alternative sources of drinking water or water that has been treated to remove fluoride.
City officials emphasized that the notice was only being issued as a precautionary measure.
The release also noted that consuming water with a fluoride concentration of 4 mg/l or higher increases the risk of developing bone disease. However, at the previously elevated fluoride level, risks to children are limited to “cosmetic dental problem(s).”