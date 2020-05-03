In about one month, two Dubuque Catholic elementary schools will mark their last days serving students.
Holy Ghost Elementary School and St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program will end at the close of the current school year. As the past school year winds down, the Telegraph Herald is looking for readers’ memories of their time at each campus throughout their storied histories.
Send in your memories by Monday, May 11, to allie.hinga@thmedia.com and include your name, your contact information and your connection to the schools or schools.
Hard copies can be sent to Telegraph Herald, c/o Allie Hinga, 801 Bluff St., Dubuque, IA 52001.
We also encourage you to submit photos of your time with the schools.