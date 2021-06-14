STITZER, Wis. -- Grant County authorities seek the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday.
The vehicle was driving north on Grant County F sometime early in the morning when it crossed both lanes of traffic and drove into the west ditch, striking two mailboxes near the Stitzer fire station, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The vehicle then left the scene, continuing north on Grant County F.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.