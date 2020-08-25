American Red Cross has established an emergency financial assistance program for Iowans whose residences sustained major damage or were destroyed by the derecho on Aug. 10.
Qualified households would be eligible for $450 for emergency needs, according to a press release.
Applications are available by calling 1-800-733-2767 and selecting prompt No. 4.
The Red Cross also has cleaning supplies, food, health and mental health support and spiritual care for Iowans affected by the storm.
For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit https://bit.ly/2Efs8xs.