Law enforcement officials are warning of a scam from callers claiming to be from the Dubuque Police Department or Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The departments announced Tuesday that residents have reported receiving such calls. Scammers “are telling residents they have a warrant for their arrest and must make payment immediately to satisfy the warrant,” Dubuque police said.
The police said they are not calling residents to inform them of warrants, nor would they ask for payment over the phone. Scammers are trying to solicit money and personal information from callers, sheriff’s department officials said, noting that they also do not ask for money over the phone and do not accept gift cards as payment.
Both departments instructed residents not to give out personal information if they receive such calls. Sheriff’s department officials ask that anyone who did provide scammers with information or money call county dispatchers at 563-589-4415.