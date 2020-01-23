Dubuque police said multiple residents called authorities Wednesday to report a scam in which callers claim to have kidnapped the loved one of a victim.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the scammer is a man who claims to be holding the victim’s daughter hostage. The sounds of a woman crying reportedly can be heard in the background.
Victims are asked to wire money to the scammers in exchange for the release of the hostage. Police said scammers might even be able to recite the names and addresses of the supposedly kidnapped loved ones.
Anyone who receives such a call should not panic or make hasty decisions regarding payment, according to the post. When in doubt, contact law enforcement, police said.
Police also provided information from the FBI about virtual kidnapping scams. To view the information, visit FBI.gov/news/stories/virtual-kidnapping.