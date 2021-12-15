Sorry, an error occurred.
Dubuque public and Catholic schools will release students two hours early today in anticipation of high winds.
All district-run afternoon preschool classes are canceled.
Western Dubuque Community School District is among the other local districts sending students home early.
See the latest list of weather-related early dismissals and cancellations at https://www.telegraphherald.com/cancellations/.
Forecasters have issued a high wind warning for the area effective from 3 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust as high as 60 mph, creating hazardous travel for high-profile vehicles, such as school buses.
