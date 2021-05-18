The City of Dubuque Health Services Department seeks help locating a dog involved in a “biting incident” on Sunday night.
The dog is described as a German shepherd that is black and tan in color. According to a press release, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Washington Street.
City officials seek public assistance in finding this dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Health Services Department at 563-589-4185 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week or Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.