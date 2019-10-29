Authorities collected more than 630 pounds of prescription and nonprescription medication during the recent National Rx Take Back Day collection in Dubuque.
The Dubuque Drug Task Force and Asbury Police Department participated in the nationwide effort on Saturday sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a press release.
The total weight of sharps collected was 143.4 pounds.
The collected items will be incinerated.
Local residents who missed the event still have an available option for disposing of their medication. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has a prescription dropbox located in the front lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St.