News in your town

UPDATE: Platteville early learning students to spend day at alternate site due to gas leak

UPDATE: Dubuque police: 4 injured in 11 crashes this morning, including 20-car pileup

Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque store parking lot

Authorities collect more than 640 pounds of drugs during event in Dubuque

1st of season: Winter weather advisory issued for 5 local counties

Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque store parking lot

Stretch of Asbury Road closed for nearly 1 week

Stretch of Asbury Road to close Sunday for nearly 1 week