PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The temporary closure of a Mississippi River crossing has been extended, meaning that increased traffic levels in Prairie du Chien will be extended as well.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working to repair overflow bridges in the marsh area on Wisconsin 82 that also necessitates the closure of the river bridge at Lansing, Iowa. The work was scheduled to run through June 15, weather permitting, but officials announced it now will be extended through June 24.
The Iowa Department of Transportation used the closure of the river bridge to replace two deck panels on the Iowa side of it.
The bridge in Prairie du Chien is the nearest river crossing to the south of the Lansing bridge.