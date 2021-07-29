Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Forecasters have issued an air quality alert for a portion of the northeast Iowa.
The alert area includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties and is effect until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says northerly winds behind a cold front are bringing smoke from western wildfires into the area.
Fine particle levels are expected to be at a level considered harmful for sensitive groups, including older adults, people with respiratory or heart dieases and children.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends people within these groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air-quality conditions improve.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.