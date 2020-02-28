Visitor restrictions now are in place at hospitals in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, due to the prevalence of influenza and other respiratory illnesses in the community.
Dr. Honorio Caceres, the chairman of the bi-hospital infection control committee, has directed that restrictions be put in place at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and at MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, according to a press release.
Children younger than 14 -- including siblings of babies in the birth center -- are asked not to visit the hospitals.
Additionally, anyone with respiratory or influenza symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches and nausea, should not visit.