ASBURY, Iowa — A stretch of a busy Asbury roadway will be closed for longer than expected.
Asbury Road between Hales Mill and Radford roads has been closed since Sunday to allow work crews to install utilities. It was supposed to reopen Friday, but the City of Asbury reports that the closure now will last through Monday, Nov. 4.
A press release states that the delay was prompted by the recent snowy conditions and that the extended closure will allow the concrete to cure.
Eastbound traffic will continue to be routed to Heacock Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Westbound traffic is being routed to Radford Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.