A parade will be held on Saturday, May 30, to mark the deployment of a Dubuque-based company of Iowa Army National Guard soldiers for a mission to the Middle East.
About 130 soldiers from Dubuque’s Company A of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, will be honored at a closed-to-the public formal ceremony at the Dubuque Readiness Center, 5001 Old Highway Road, according to a press release.
The ceremony will be shown live at facebook.com/ASSASSINS133INF.
Soldiers then will travel at about 1:30 p.m. along a parade route that follows Old Highway Road to U.S. 20, travels east to Northwest Arterial, north on Northwest Arterial to Pennsylvania Avenue, east on Pennsylvania to John F. Kennedy Road, south on JFK to Dodge Street and west on Dodge.
The release states that “family and friends are encouraged to line the departure route to send these soldiers off to active duty.”
Participants are asked to follow health guidelines during the parade.
The battalion will support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. This marks the fifth federal mobilization for the battalion since 2000 and first since a 2010 deployment to Afghanistan.