Forecasters have issued a blizzard warning from Thursday night, Dec. 22, to Saturday morning, Dec. 24, for a swath of the tri-state area.

The warning, which covers an area that includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, follows the winter storm warning going into effect for much of the region starting tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

