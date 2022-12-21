Forecasters have issued a blizzard warning from Thursday night, Dec. 22, to Saturday morning, Dec. 24, for a swath of the tri-state area.
The warning, which covers an area that includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, follows the winter storm warning going into effect for much of the region starting tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters note that ground blizzard conditions are expected even after snow has stopped falling, with "occasional whiteouts in open and rural areas," according to the weather service.
Winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph during the blizzard warning, with wind chills dropping as low as 40 degrees below zero, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin "in as little as 10 minutes," according to the weather service.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile, and slippery road conditions are expected. Forecasters advised restricting travel to emergencies only and asked that anyone who does go out keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
"This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start," the weather service said. "Plan holiday travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts."
