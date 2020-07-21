A chart-topping rapper will perform this fall in Dubuque.
Flo Rida is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Five Flags Center. The facility shared details about the show with the Telegraph Herald prior to them being publicly announced this morning.
A maximum of 2,500 tickets will be sold — well below the facility’s capacity — to help with social-distancing precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 400 tickets will be sold for the floor, while the remainder will be general admission seats.
“By that time in November, people will be itching to go to shows,” said facility General Manager H.R. Cook.
Tickets for Flo Rida will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, only online at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
“We originally had scheduled the show for September, but we elected to push it back because of the increase of the numbers we saw from COVID,” Cook said. “We wanted to play it safe.”
Flo Rida topped the charts out of the gate in October 2007 with his debut single, “Low.” That single featured T-Pain and sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, beginning in December 2007, eventually becoming the best-selling single of 2008.
The Miami-based rapper has since released 10 more Top 10 singles, including “Whistle” and “Sugar.” Some of his music has garnered a worldwide audience, and on YouTube, six of his songs have each garnered more than 200 million views, led by “Wild Ones,” which is approaching 500 million.
A Chicago-based hip hop tribute act, Too Hype Crew, is scheduled to open the show.
Five Flags Center currently is closed, and numerous scheduled shows have been canceled or postponed at the venue because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Even though we’re shut down, the work never stops,” Cook said. “We’re still hustling for shows. I’m excited that we’re still on the radar for shows.”
Shows are scheduled to resume at the venue in September. Five Flags staff will reopen the venue with additional safety precautions developed by ASM Global, which manages operations at the city-owned arena and theater.
The program incorporates the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and employee temperature checks.
“It’s been a challenge (to schedule shows) with COVID, but you still have to get after them,” Cook said. “The ones we have scheduled, we know that some of them will have to reschedule. The industry is changing. It is getting a lot more flexible.”