UPDATE
Forecasters also have issued a winter weather advisory for the tri-state area.
The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today for an area including Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
It is in effect until 4 p.m. for an area including Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa.
It runs through 5 p.m. for an area including Jackson County, Iowa, and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
And the advisory runs through 6 p.m. for an area including Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.