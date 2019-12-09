UPDATE

Forecasters also have issued a winter weather advisory for the tri-state area.

The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today for an area including Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. 

It is in effect until 4 p.m. for an area including Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa.

It runs through 5 p.m. for an area including Jackson County, Iowa, and Jo Daviess County, Ill.

And the advisory runs through 6 p.m. for an area including Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. 

