Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville United Methodist Church is providing free carryout meals during its 35th annual Alone for Christmas dinner.
Pickup times occur at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or noon or 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day outside the church at 1065 Lancaster St. Reservations are necessary.
Call 608-726-2370 or 608-778-5461 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today; Monday, Dec. 20; or Wednesday, Dec. 22; or between 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Homebound people who require home delivery can call 608-330-1948 on Sunday to Thursday, Dec. 19 to 23.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.