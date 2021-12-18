PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville United Methodist Church is providing free carryout meals during its 35th annual Alone for Christmas dinner.

Pickup times occur at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or noon or 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day outside the church at 1065 Lancaster St. Reservations are necessary.

Call 608-726-2370 or 608-778-5461 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today; Monday, Dec. 20; or Wednesday, Dec. 22; or between 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Homebound people who require home delivery can call 608-330-1948 on Sunday to Thursday, Dec. 19 to 23.

