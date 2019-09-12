SAGEVILLE, Iowa -- U.S. 52 in the Sageville area of Dubuque County is closed this morning because of flash flooding in the area.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports the roadway closed at about 6:10 a.m. because of water over the roadway. The road is closed between Dubuque County Y35 and Dubuque County D10.
The highway originally closed at about 1 a.m. because of flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The highway briefly reopened around 4 a.m.
A series of storms produced heavy rains and strong winds in the tri-state area overnight.
Dubuque set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11, with 1.98 inches at Dubuque Regional Airport, according to the weather service. The previous mark for Sept. 11 was 1.66 inches, set in 1879.
A trained spotter reported an overnight storm total of 3.58 inches of rain in the Dubuque area, boosting the monthly rainfall total to 5.94 inches in the area, according to the weather service.
The storm produced a 43-mph wind gust near Stockton, Ill., according to the weather service.