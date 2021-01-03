The three state lawmakers that represent the city of Dubuque will host an online listening session today.
The annual session of Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James is scheduled for 1 p.m. today and can be viewed on James' Facebook page at @lindsayjamesIA or at https://www.facebook.com/lindsayjamesIA/posts/1450280975167591.
The three lawmakers will provide updates on the upcoming session, and those attending online can write in comments, questions and thoughts.
The legislative session starts on Monday, Jan. 11.