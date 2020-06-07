The Dubuque community’s reaction to the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police has been a shining example of peaceful protestation. Those efforts will be even more pivotal if they are a catalyst for change.
Most Americans felt sadness over Floyd’s death at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and serve. Most understood community outrage. But for a lot of Americans — and tri-state residents — their empathy began to ebb as protests across the country turned to mass destruction and looting.
That, for many, was too much. And somehow we began to lose the thread of real concern that at first seemed to be pervasive.
But it didn’t turn destructive in Dubuque, at least not as of this writing. The protests have taken many forms: marching through downtown Dubuque, lying prone in silence at Jackson Park for 8 minutes 46 seconds (the length of time the white officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee), walking along Grandview Avenue, a candlelight vigil and a community gathering. Participants have chanted, carried signs, sang songs and listened to speakers. They have involved hundreds of people, day after day.
What we’ve witnessed here is more than a lesson in civil disobedience. It is a wake-up call.
If you feel bad about what happened to George Floyd, but you don’t think it affects you or your community, think again.
Hundreds of people have stood up and marched and carried signs all week long to let this community know: This is not OK. This keeps happening. We fear for our children’s lives. This is oppression.
To his credit, Police Chief Mark Dalsing has been part of the protests, supporting the participants. Dalsing and his department have been in dialogue with Dubuque NAACP leaders and members of the Black Men Coalition. Dalsing has sought to bring more voices to the table — particularly younger voices.
Mayor Roy Buol, with the support of the City Council, pledged to review and reform, if necessary, the Police Department’s use-of-force policies.
Miquel Jackson, vice president of the local NAACP branch and chairman of the Dubuque Community-Police Relations Committee, called those moves “good first steps.”
Indeed, they are just that: First steps. But that is how a movement begins.
For the majority of Dubuque residents who have not participated in these rallies but likely have watched TV news coverage of looting and rioting, there is a call to
action that can help move our community forward.
Examine your own thoughts and feelings about what has transpired. Think about what it must be like for a young person to be afraid of being killed by police or by a rogue citizen who didn’t think that young person belonged in a certain area. Imagine how that oppression could weigh on a person, a family, a generation.
There have been inspirational steps taken in Dubuque by average citizens and community leaders. Moving that conversation further could begin to address the systemic racism that plagues our country and our criminal-justice system.
But it also will take an examination of conscience by all individuals and an effort to understand an American experience different from our own.
It will take individuals, not just mayors and police chiefs, to effect cultural change.