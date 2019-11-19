A tour based on a children’s song that became a viral sensation will stop in Dubuque next year.
Baby Shark Live!, a “fully immersive concert experience,” will come to Five Flags Center at 6 p.m. March 13 as part of a 70+-city tour. The facility shared details about the event with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
“The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, ‘Baby Shark,’” states a press release. “Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including ‘Five Little Monkeys,’ ‘Wheels on the Bus,’ ‘Jungle Boogie,’ ‘Monkey Banana Dance’ and, of course, ‘Baby Shark.’”
Ticket prices for the Dubuque show start at $29.50, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at babysharklive.com.