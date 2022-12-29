OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprout Enterprises said Thursday that its recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts that it sold to five foodservice companies and grocery stores in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.

