PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Organizers of a concert series aim to provide financial support for a Prairie du Chien man dealing with high medical costs.
The Prairie du Chien Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday announced that it would be accepting donations on behalf of Ryan Kozelka.
According to an online fundraising page created on his behalf, Kozelka suffered a broken neck during a swimming accident on Friday. He is suffering from a spinal cord injury that has paralyzed him from the chest down.
Concerts in the Park are held on Thursday nights at the Lawler Park Gazebo. Contributions also can be made by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 608-326-7207 or visiting the fundraising page at https://bit.ly/31liSiB.