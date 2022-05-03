There are some goals we set for ourselves that aren’t entirely within our own grasp to reach. Other factors beyond our control come into play sometimes, and so hitting the mark we’ve set can be elusive.
I consider performance in newspaper contests one of those things. Often we’re bummed about some great story or photo or magazine that didn’t win an award, and I always remind our folks that contests can be fickle. Each state’s newspaper contest is judged by journalists in another state, and you never know what gem might get overlooked. We’re also up against much larger newspapers such as the Des Moines Register with its significant resources and large staff.
This year, I didn’t have to dust off the “contests are fickle” speech.
On Thursday we won first place in general excellence among large daily papers in the state — a first in my time at the TH and maybe ever. And we won the sweepstakes category — Newspaper of the Year, a culmination of total points for all the awards we won.
And there were a lot of awards. One of the best things about this honor is that all the journalists in our newsroom contributed, as well as our advertising and marketing departments. We won awards for writing news, sports and features. We won in nearly every category of photography, slideshows and videos. Our headlines, our layout and design and our graphics earned accolades. Judges recognized excellence in our coverage of business and education, as well as our ongoing work on COVID-19 news. How we handled the biggest story of the year — the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams — was awarded for the news writing, the continuous coverage, the photos and the front page design.
It’s hard to find the words to say how proud I am of this team.
I’ve been immensely touched by the outpouring I’ve heard from readers. “Well deserved” is a remark I have heard over and over again. When I got groceries on Saturday, I was teary by the time I left the store because of the number of people who recognized me and said something. To feel that community support was even more uplifting than winning the title.
Often I use this column space to highlight the work we’re doing and clang the bell for community journalism. I believe it’s absolutely that important. You’ve read the coverage we have done holding elected officials accountable, digging to find truths hidden behind bureaucracy, tracking the spending of taxpayer dollars. You see us every week reporting on new and expanding businesses growing in our area and highlighting people who are making a difference in our community doing good works. We know that there are great things happening in Dubuque and the tri-state area, and we tell those stories every day. That is our mission, and I see every day how hard our team works to achieve it.
As a community, we cannot take that for granted. The kind of local news coverage we serve up just doesn’t happen in most communities. More and more newspapers have seen declining resources and cannot cover the news the way they once did. We feel the strain as well with increases in the cost of newsprint, postage, fuel, and difficulty hiring people to get our newspapers distributed.
Some of the most telling emails I receive are from readers who have lived elsewhere. They tell me they cannot believe the depth and breadth of local coverage we provide. A few people from our team recently attended a national newspaper convention where some of the speakers were lamenting how local news coverage was shrinking in many papers. We took a quick count of the TH that weekday, to see how many local bylined stories and news briefs we had. There were 33 stories. That’s not counting obituaries — one of the best read things in our paper day to day.
Having the Telegraph Herald named Newspaper of the Year will go down as one of the greatest honors of my life. It symbolizes the amazing community journalism our team has provided for decades. Even as our peers in the industry struggle to maintain such coverage, we have persevered.
I am grateful to the hardworking journalists I have the privilege of working alongside every day, and to everyone in every department at the TH who contributes to delivering our fine product to readers. In my more than three decades at this newspaper, I have felt and heard the praise and support from readers more times than I could count. Know that today I have a full and grateful heart. Thank you for reading the Telegraph Herald.