A Dubuque woman who became seriously ill after eating at an area location of a national sandwich chain has filed a lawsuit claiming company officials knowingly served alfalfa sprouts that potentially were contaminated.
Kahler Folkedahl, 22, Thursday filed the lawsuit against Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches and Jimmy John’s Franchise, LLC. She is seeking “past and future economic damages,” reimbursement of court costs and other damages.
According to court documents, Folkedahl on Nov. 30 purchased a sandwich from Jimmy John’s, 1650 John F. Kennedy Road. A few days later, “she began experiencing symptoms consistent with E. coli poisoning,” her attorneys wrote.
Folkedahl on Dec. 6 sought emergency room care at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and “remains under the care of her physicians,” court documents state. E. coli is a bacteria that can cause cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and a low-grade fever.
The suit, filed by Hammer Law Firm, of Dubuque, and national food safety litigation specialists Ron Simon & Associates, of Houston, alleges Jimmy John’s officials continued serving alfalfa sprouts on sandwiches after multiple E. coli outbreaks over a period of more than 10 years.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that as of January, 22 people in Iowa were infected with a particular strain of E. coli. According to the petition, state officials “concluded that Jimmy John’s restaurants were the outbreak vehicle.”
Jimmy John’s since has pulled sprouts from all of its U.S. locations. The company has not yet filed a response to the suit, which was filed Thursday in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Simon’s firm has established a claim center to identify other people potentially impacted by the outbreak. The claim center can be reached by calling 1-888-335-4901.