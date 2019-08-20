CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Village of Cassville has issued a boil advisory after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply at the community’s library last week.
The village announced that the presence of “coliform bacteria, including E. coli” was detected in a water sample taken Wednesday at Eckstein Memorial Library. A follow-up sample on Friday did not detect E. coli, though coliform bacteria still was detected, according to a press release.
Village Clerk and Treasurer Jen Schmitz said results for the first sample were received on Friday, but state officials recommended the village conduct further testing before issuing a boil order. Results of the second test were received today, prompting the boil order.
The results of a third test are expected to be received today.
Residents are advised to use bottled water or to boil tap water for at least one minute if they intend to drink it, make ice or use it for food preparation.
The village advises that follow-up samples will continue to be taken until the problem has been resolved.
For more information, call village officials at 608-725-5180.