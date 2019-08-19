Cinderella stories were mostly benched during the first round of online voting in the Telegraph Herald’s Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest.
Thousands of votes were cast in the first round of voting from Friday morning to Saturday night, but only four lower seeds advanced. The two biggest upsets, in terms of seeding, were:
- The sixth-seeded “The Bad News Bears” topped third-seeded “Jerry Maguire,” 57% to 43%, in one of the closer head-to-head contests.
- The sixth-seeded “The Karate Kid” kicked its way past third-seeded “The Longest Yard” in the tightest matchup of the first round, 56% to 44%.
With the field narrowed to 16 films, voting in the second round starts today and runs through Tuesday night at TelegraphHerald.com/sportsmovies.
A reminder: In order to give other sports movies a chance, this contest did not include “Field of Dreams,” already the top sports movie in the minds of so many local residents.
Here is a memorable quote from each of the remaining 16 movies. (And yes, it was tough to pick just one for many of these films. Did we pick the wrong one? Share your favorite quotes at TelegraphHerald.com or on the Telegraph Herald Facebook page.)
“The Sandlot” (No. 1 seed)
“You’re killing me, Smalls!”
— Uttered with a groan several times in the movie by the baseball friends of Scotty Smalls
“A League of Their Own” (1)
“Are you crying? Are you crying? There’s no crying! There’s no crying in baseball!”
— Manager Jimmy Dugan’s traditional approach to baseball instruction fails to produce the expected result in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
“Hoosiers” (1)
“If you put your effort and concentration into playing to your potential, to be the best that you can be, I don’t care what the scoreboard says at the end of the game, in my book we’re gonna be winners.”
— Coach Norman Dale helps light a fire of competitiveness under members of a small town’s prep basketball team.
“Rocky” (1)
“What about my prime, Mick? At least you had a prime! I had no prime. I had nothin’!”
— Rocky Balboa reflects on his stuttering boxing career, comparing it to that of his trainer, Mickey Goldmill.
“Caddyshack” (2)
“A Cinderella story, outta nowhere. A former greenskeeper, now about to become the Masters champion. It looks like a mirac... It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”
— Greenskeeper Carl Spackler voices the dreams of aspiring golfers everywhere.
“Moneyball” (2)
“Any other team wins the World Series, good for them. They’re drinking champagne. They get a ring. But if we win, on our budget, with this team ... we’ll have changed the game. And that’s what I want.”
— Billy Beane explains the significance of breaking with baseball tradition with an analytics approach.
“Friday Night Lights” (2)
“To me, being perfect is not about that scoreboard out there. It’s not about winning. It’s about you and your relationship to yourself and your family and your friends. Being perfect is about being able to look your friends in the eye and know that you didn’t let them down because you told them the truth. And that truth is that you did everything that you could, there wasn’t one more thing that you could’ve done.”
— Coach Gary Gaines faces the challenge of helping a team of high school football players achieve goals blanketed under the high expectations of the town.
“Remember the Titans” (2)
“Left side!” “Strong side!” “Left side!” “Strong side!”
— Teammates Gerry Bertier and Julius Campbell celebrate a big hit, marking a step forward in their team’s rocky path to integration.
“Rudy” (3)
Crowd: “Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!”
— The Notre Dame football faithful chant the name of undersized Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger when he finally takes the field.
“Bull Durham” (3)
“You’re gonna have to learn your cliches. You’re gonna have to study them, you’re gonna have to know them. They’re your friends. Write this down: ‘We gotta play ‘em one day at a time.’”
— Veteran minor leaguer Crash Davis gives pitching prospect Ebby Calvin LaLoosh a lesson in interviews.
“Major League” (4)
“Willie Mays Hayes. I hit like Mays, and I run like Hayes.”
— Brash outfielder Willie Mays Hayes steps out of a Rolls Royce and introduces himself to the Cleveland Indians at spring trainer.
“The Blind Side” (4)
Michael Oher: “It’s nice. I never had one before.”
Leigh Anne Touhy: “What, a room to yourself?”
Michael Oher: “A bed.”
— Foster mother Leigh Anne realizes the extent of some of the hardships her foster son has faced.
“The Natural” (5)
“My life didn’t turn out the way I expected.”
— Aging baseball player Roy Hobbs confides to his former childhood sweetheart that his early dreams of stardom were benched by fate.
“Happy Gilmore” (5)
“Why didn’t you just go home? That’s your home! Are you too good for your home? Answer me!”
— Happy Gilmore has a totally calm discussion with his golf ball after missing a putt.
“Bad News Bears” (6)
“Look, Buttermaker, you’re not my father, and I’ll not move an inch to play baseball for you anymore. So why don’t you get back into that sardine can of yours and go, go vacuum the bottom of the Pacific Ocean?”
— Skilled 11-year-old pitcher Amanda Whurlizer clashes with Morris Buttermarker, the haggard coach who needs her to play for the team to succeed.
“The Karate Kid” (6)
“Make block. Left, right. Up, down. Side, side. Breathe in, breathe out. And no scare fish.”
— Mr. Miyagi offers karate instruction while fishing on a boat.