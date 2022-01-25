I always get a chuckle out of the annual Banished Words List, as compiled by Lake Superior State University, even if I don’t always agree with it.
Lake Superior State began the list back in 1976, as a tongue-in-cheek prohibition on buzz words and phrases that have been overused, abused and generally run their course each year. Tens of thousands have been nominated over the years, and more than a 1,000 are on the longstanding list. The phrase “24/7” was banished in 2000. “LOL” was dismissed in 2001. “Git-er-done” saw its time come in 2004, and “bromance” was booted in 2010.
Some of the 2021 words come from ... well, you can probably guess. Banished are “supply chain,” “new normal” and “you’re on mute” because we all are having the same conversations around the pandemic.
“No worries” gets the ax, and I’m fine with that one because I think it gets misused. If I say I’m sorry about something, and the person replies “no worries,” that makes sense — it means don’t worry about it, and no apology necessary. However, if I thank someone for something, and they respond, “no worries,” that bugs me. I wasn’t worried about it. I was just showing my appreciation. Buh-bye “no worries.” Hmm, “buh-bye” should probably be banished, too.
Topping the list for 2021 is one I’m not ready to give up. “Wait, what?” earned the No. 1 spot on the list. Usually stated in texts or social media posts, “this ubiquitous imperative question is a failed response to a statement to express astonishment, misunderstanding or disbelief,” explained a wordsmith.
Boo. I like it. I think it still works. This very well might be because I am not a frequent enough trafficker in memes to know when a phrase is getting stale. Usually I am just working a “new” expression into my vocabulary when one of my kids gives me an eyeroll at my usage.
“That being said” also makes the banished list for 2021. Fine with me, as this one grates. I don’t think they’ll be able to make it through an episode of “The Bachelor” without it.
Rounding out the list are: “deep dive,” “at the end of the day,” “circle back” and “asking for a friend.”
It’s funny to see which phrases work their way into vernacular and stick for a short time. I’m looking forward to the time when the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet isn’t mentioned daily.
First Citizen Award reception
We hope to see many of you at the reception planned for Thursday, Jan. 27, to celebrate Ernest Jackson as the 52nd Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m. in the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room. The event is free, and no RSVPs are required.
In partnership with our friends at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the event also will be shown live on TelegraphHerald.com, so if you can’t join us in person, be sure to watch the celebration of this deserving honor.
A piece of TH history
A social media post alerted me to a piece of Telegraph Herald history that’s now on display at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Wander to the second-floor coffee area and you’ll see an old manual typewriter from 1911. I’ve been in the newspaper industry more than three decades, but writing stories on manual typewriters was before my time. But folks that were in newsrooms not long before me remember when that was the norm.
John McCormick was an intern at the Telegraph Herald in 1970, and he worked on this very typewriter. A couple of years later, he was back and worked as a reporter at the TH until 1982. He then when on to work as a Midwest correspondent for Newsweek magazine and as an editor at the Chicago Tribune. I’ve gotten to know John over the years, and I always enjoy hearing about his career. He thinks back so fondly on his time in Dubuque and is always willing to help out if I need a favor from him.
John eventually bought the old Underwood typewriter as a keepsake and had kept it with him throughout his storied career. Now, he’s donated it to Carnegie-Stout, where it’s on display along with its history.
I love hearing stories about people for whom time in Dubuque was formative, as it certainly was for John. Check out his donation the next time you’re at the library.